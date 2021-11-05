EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.540-$1.580 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.EastGroup Properties also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.010-$6.050 EPS.

EGP traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $199.22. The stock had a trading volume of 224,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,754. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.31. The firm has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.78. EastGroup Properties has a 1-year low of $130.93 and a 1-year high of $201.71.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $104.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.40 million. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 31.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that EastGroup Properties will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.91%.

EGP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a neutral rating on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Monday, September 6th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a buy rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $172.90.

In other news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 1,900 shares of EastGroup Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.38, for a total value of $333,222.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,710,365.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in EastGroup Properties stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) by 30.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,093 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.30% of EastGroup Properties worth $19,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

