Memetic / PepeCoin Price Tops $0.0573 on Major Exchanges (MEME)

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 15% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 5th. Memetic / PepeCoin has a market capitalization of $1.71 million and approximately $2,411.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0573 or 0.00000094 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded 33.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.64 or 0.00317866 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00014884 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001265 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004002 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00005203 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000039 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Profile

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins . The official website for Memetic / PepeCoin is memetic.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Memetic / PepeCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Memetic / PepeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

