Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Acquires 518 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,808 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 0.8% of Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $16,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% in the second quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Annandale Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,338,000. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd grew its holdings in Alphabet by 16.4% during the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 361,226 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $882,038,000 after purchasing an additional 50,884 shares during the period. Guardian Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.8% during the second quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,451 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Capital LP grew its holdings in Alphabet by 7.5% during the second quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 4,105 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,024,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. 34.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,424.00 to $3,530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,156.15.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $38.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3,003.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,551,140. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,694.00 and a 12 month high of $2,994.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,827.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,603.96.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $16.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.39 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

