Titan Coin Price Down 9.3% Over Last Week (TTN)

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. One Titan Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Titan Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.71 million and approximately $185.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Titan Coin has traded down 9.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Titan Coin alerts:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001647 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00004711 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00007732 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000019 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0957 or 0.00000157 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin Profile

TTN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. The official website for Titan Coin is titanprojects.co. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Titan Coin is medium.com/@titanprojectsco.

According to CryptoCompare, “Titan Coin is an experimental new kind of digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Titan Coin Introducing a completely new blockchain uses Hybrid POW & dynamic POS SHA 256D for its backbone of the transactions & a pos (proof of stake) system that pays pos miners dynamically. “

Titan Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Titan Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Titan Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “TTNUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Titan Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Titan Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.