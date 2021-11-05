Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Has $460,000 Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 20.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 677 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TSLA. Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 49 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 39.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,141.66, for a total transaction of $28,541,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $773.42, for a total value of $777,287.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,347 shares of company stock valued at $83,826,667 over the last ninety days. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Tesla stock traded down $12.60 on Friday, hitting $1,217.31. The company had a trading volume of 199,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,716,531. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 398.03, a P/E/G ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $840.30 and a 200-day moving average of $720.66. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $396.03 and a 1 year high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. Tesla’s revenue was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TSLA. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. DZ Bank raised Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. KGI Securities began coverage on Tesla in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $855.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Tesla from $825.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Tudor Pickering began coverage on Tesla in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $537.00 target price for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $734.55.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

