Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.80.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Payoneer Global in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Payoneer Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. William Blair assumed coverage on Payoneer Global in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Payoneer Global in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Payoneer Global in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:PAYO traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $7.60. 975,053 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,090,223. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.93. Payoneer Global has a 1-year low of $7.42 and a 1-year high of $11.20.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $110.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.94 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Payoneer Global will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAYO. Technology Crossover Management VIII Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the 2nd quarter worth $432,399,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Payoneer Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,864,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Payoneer Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,660,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Payoneer Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,854,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Payoneer Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,578,000. Institutional investors own 62.88% of the company’s stock.

Payoneer Global Company Profile

Payoneer Inc operates a cross-border payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates digital businesses, online sellers, and freelancers worldwide to receive and manage their international payments. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, working capital, tax solutions, merchant services, and risk management.

