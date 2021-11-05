AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 17.22% and a negative net margin of 16.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share.

NASDAQ:AXGN traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.74. The stock had a trading volume of 426,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,838. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a current ratio of 6.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.24. AxoGen has a 12-month low of $12.55 and a 12-month high of $23.94. The stock has a market cap of $568.79 million, a P/E ratio of -25.44 and a beta of 0.71.

A number of analysts recently commented on AXGN shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down from $25.00) on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXGN. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in AxoGen by 26.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 99,483 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,151,000 after buying an additional 20,734 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AxoGen in the second quarter worth $378,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 9.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,173 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 7,386 shares during the period. 76.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AxoGen Company Profile

AxoGen, Inc engages in the development and market of surgical solutions for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair. It also provides products and education to improve surgical treatment algorithms for peripheral nerve damage or discontinuity. The firm’s products include avance nerve graft, axoguard nerve connector, axoguard nerve protector, avive soft tissue membrane, acroval neurosensory and motor testing system, and axotouch two-point discriminator.

