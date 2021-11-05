Brokerages Set NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE) Target Price at $26.80

NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.80.

NPCE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NeuroPace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of NeuroPace in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of NeuroPace in a research report on Sunday, August 15th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NPCE. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of NeuroPace in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in NeuroPace during the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in NeuroPace during the 2nd quarter valued at $143,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in NeuroPace during the 2nd quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in NeuroPace during the 2nd quarter valued at $191,000. 44.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NeuroPace stock traded up $1.61 on Friday, reaching $17.36. The stock had a trading volume of 104,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,867. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.36. The company has a current ratio of 19.24, a quick ratio of 18.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. NeuroPace has a fifty-two week low of $14.66 and a fifty-two week high of $27.38.

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $12.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.49 million. As a group, research analysts predict that NeuroPace will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current year.

NeuroPace Company Profile

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy by delivering personalized real-time treatment at the seizure source. Its RNS system also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

