MedAvail Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:MDVL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that MedAvail Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:MDVL) will report earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for MedAvail’s earnings. MedAvail reported earnings of ($0.84) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MedAvail will report full-year earnings of ($1.26) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.29) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow MedAvail.

MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.03 million for the quarter. MedAvail had a negative return on equity of 77.27% and a negative net margin of 259.56%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MDVL shares. Lake Street Capital cut MedAvail from a “buy” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MedAvail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on MedAvail from $20.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 30th.

Shares of MedAvail stock remained flat at $$2.67 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 121,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,945. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.43 million, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. MedAvail has a twelve month low of $2.40 and a twelve month high of $20.79.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in MedAvail in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in MedAvail during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in MedAvail in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in MedAvail in the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in MedAvail in the 2nd quarter valued at $129,000. Institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

About MedAvail

MedAvail Holdings, Inc is a technology-enabled pharmacy company. It provides turnkey in-clinic pharmacy services through its proprietary robotic dispensing platform, the MedAvail MedCenter, and home delivery operations, to Medicare clinics. The firm helps patients to optimize drug adherence, resulting in better health outcomes.

