WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. WESCO International had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 1.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. WESCO International updated its FY 2021 guidance to $9.200-$9.400 EPS.

NYSE:WCC traded up $5.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $136.58. The stock had a trading volume of 400,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,964. WESCO International has a 52 week low of $51.51 and a 52 week high of $139.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

WCC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Loop Capital began coverage on WESCO International in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on WESCO International from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on WESCO International from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on WESCO International from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, WESCO International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.22.

In related news, EVP James Cameron sold 999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total transaction of $119,470.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 3,891 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total transaction of $435,675.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,803 shares in the company, valued at $3,113,101.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About WESCO International

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair & operating and original equipment manufacturers products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable & conduit, communications & security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting & sustainability and automation, controls & motors.

