Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.980-$1.020 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Retail Opportunity Investments stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.41. 2,001,666 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 985,868. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93. Retail Opportunity Investments has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $18.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.77.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $71.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.14 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 4.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.90%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ROIC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.75.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Retail Opportunity Investments stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) by 82.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 545,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 247,382 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.46% of Retail Opportunity Investments worth $9,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. The company engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.

