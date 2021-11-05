Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Sets New 52-Week High at $18.93

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $18.93 and last traded at $18.41, with a volume of 2001666 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.21.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ROIC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.75.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.47, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $71.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.14 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 18.96%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.90%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Adelante Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 1,170,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,568,000 after acquiring an additional 26,407 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,182,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,861,000 after acquiring an additional 107,959 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 457,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,262,000 after acquiring an additional 166,900 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. The company engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.

