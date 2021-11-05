The AES (NYSE:AES) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

The AES (NYSE:AES) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05, Zacks reports. The AES had a negative net margin of 2.30% and a positive return on equity of 28.07%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS.

AES traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.99. 6,846,963 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,800,940. The AES has a twelve month low of $20.27 and a twelve month high of $29.07. The company has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.61, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.00.

Get The AES alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.1505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

In other The AES news, COO Santos Bernerd Da sold 51,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total transaction of $1,263,724.53. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 224,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,458,167.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Andres Gluski sold 245,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total transaction of $6,001,595.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,389,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,942,773.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 329,634 shares of company stock valued at $8,046,163. Company insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

AES has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The AES from $30.00 to $31.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of The AES from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.10.

The AES Company Profile

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

Featured Story: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for The AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.