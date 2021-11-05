Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.300-$0.310 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $535.10 million-$537.10 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $530.08 million.Tenable also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.020-$0.030 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TENB. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Tenable from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays raised their target price on Tenable from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. FBN Securities began coverage on Tenable in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Summit Insights reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Tenable in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $61.29.

NASDAQ:TENB traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.70. 1,135,884 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,038,010. Tenable has a one year low of $33.25 and a one year high of $58.45. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of -159.14 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.88.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $138.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tenable will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tenable news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,421 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total value of $58,062.06. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 30,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,231,152.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.48, for a total transaction of $1,780,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,452 shares of company stock valued at $5,105,501 in the last quarter. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tenable stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) by 29.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,070,717 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 240,686 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.00% of Tenable worth $44,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

