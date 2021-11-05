Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Issues Earnings Results

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $1.50, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ryerson had a return on equity of 34.04% and a net margin of 1.92%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS.

NYSE:RYI traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.85. 111,292 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,718. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Ryerson has a one year low of $8.13 and a one year high of $30.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.85.

Get Ryerson alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. This is a positive change from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Ryerson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -400.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Ryerson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

In related news, CAO Molly D. Kannan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $112,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ryerson stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 42,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Ryerson at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

Ryerson Company Profile

Ryerson Holding Corp. engages in the processing and distribution of industrial metals. It processes and distributes products in stainless steel, aluminum carbon steel and alloy steels and a limited line of nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms. The firm serves end-markets including oil and gas, industrial equipment, transportation equipment, heavy equipment and electrical machinery; and also offers value-added processing and fabrication services such as sawing, slitting, blanking, cutting to length, leveling, flame cutting, laser cutting, edge trimming, edge rolling, roll forming, tube manufacturing, polishing, shearing, forming, stamping, punching, rolling shell plate to radius.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Ryerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.