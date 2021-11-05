ProVen VCT plc (LON:PVN) Announces Dividend of GBX 1.50

ProVen VCT plc (LON:PVN) declared a dividend on Friday, November 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, December 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
ProVen VCT stock traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 71 ($0.93). 9,310 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,333. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 70.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 69.78. The firm has a market cap of £137.43 million and a PE ratio of 7.84. ProVen VCT has a 12 month low of GBX 60 ($0.78) and a 12 month high of GBX 71.50 ($0.93).
ProVen VCT Company Profile
