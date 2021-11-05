ProVen VCT plc (LON:PVN) Announces Dividend of GBX 1.50

ProVen VCT plc (LON:PVN) declared a dividend on Friday, November 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, December 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

ProVen VCT stock traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 71 ($0.93). 9,310 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,333. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 70.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 69.78. The firm has a market cap of £137.43 million and a PE ratio of 7.84. ProVen VCT has a 12 month low of GBX 60 ($0.78) and a 12 month high of GBX 71.50 ($0.93).

Get ProVen VCT alerts:

ProVen VCT Company Profile

ProVen VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in expansion and management buyouts. The fund invest in small and medium sized smaller companies. It does not invest in startups. It seeks to invest in non-qualifying investments including cash, liquidity funds, fixed interest securities, debt and debt related securities in growth companies and non-qualifying venture capital investments.

See Also: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for ProVen VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProVen VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.