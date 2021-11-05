Gulden Reaches Market Cap of $9.40 Million (NLG)

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. Gulden has a market capitalization of $9.40 million and approximately $23,533.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gulden coin can currently be bought for $0.0169 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Gulden has traded up 4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Gulden alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $198.75 or 0.00325701 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00005209 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001131 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000627 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001966 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Gulden Profile

Gulden (NLG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 554,953,469 coins. The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gulden’s official website is gulden.com . Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

Buying and Selling Gulden

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gulden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “NLGUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Gulden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gulden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.