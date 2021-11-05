Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The auto parts company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Aptiv’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:APTV traded down $2.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $175.03. 1,554,481 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,511,374. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.06. Aptiv has a fifty-two week low of $103.57 and a fifty-two week high of $180.81.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Aptiv from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Aptiv from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Aptiv from $182.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Aptiv from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Aptiv from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aptiv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.75.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.64, for a total transaction of $954,021.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

