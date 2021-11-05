Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 175.35% and a negative return on equity of 1,531.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.65) earnings per share.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.24. 1,021,933 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 620,595. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $9.55 and a fifty-two week high of $21.30. The company has a market capitalization of $578.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.32.

AERI has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Raymond James set a $15.65 price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.73.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals stock. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with open-angle glaucoma, retinal diseases and other diseases of the eye. Its products include Rhopressa, Roclatan, AR-13503, and AR-1105. The company was founded by David L.

