Zacks: Brokerages Expect EVgo Inc. (NYSE:EVGO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.42 Million

Wall Street analysts expect EVgo Inc. (NYSE:EVGO) to announce $5.42 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for EVgo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.30 million to $5.53 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that EVgo will report full year sales of $20.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.00 million to $20.69 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $49.27 million, with estimates ranging from $44.54 million to $54.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover EVgo.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EVGO shares. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on EVgo in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of EVgo in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EVgo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of EVgo in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of EVgo in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVGO. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of EVgo during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,091,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in EVgo in the third quarter worth approximately $176,000. Winfield Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in EVgo in the third quarter worth approximately $90,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in EVgo in the third quarter worth approximately $451,000. Finally, Samson Rock Capital LLP purchased a new stake in EVgo in the third quarter worth approximately $92,000. 6.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EVgo stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.98. 2,000,824 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,061,458. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.50. EVgo has a 12 month low of $7.17 and a 12 month high of $24.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.82, a current ratio of 42.77 and a quick ratio of 42.77.

About EVgo

EVgo Inc operates a fast charging network for electric vehicles in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 800 fast charging locations in 65 metropolitan areas across 34 states. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

