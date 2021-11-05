Brokerages Expect iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $329.75 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) will report $329.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for iTeos Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $640.00 million and the lowest is $19.50 million. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that iTeos Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $439.67 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $39.00 million to $655.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $69.06 million, with estimates ranging from $60.00 million to $78.13 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover iTeos Therapeutics.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.34).

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded iTeos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on iTeos Therapeutics from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

NASDAQ ITOS traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.62. The stock had a trading volume of 153,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,800. iTeos Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $17.43 and a 52-week high of $47.61. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.39 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.97.

In related news, major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 38,028 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.97, for a total value of $1,101,671.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michel Detheux sold 6,085 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total value of $175,795.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 401,872 shares of company stock valued at $11,261,857 in the last three months. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 94.6% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 994,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,506,000 after acquiring an additional 483,398 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 1,125.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 432,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,093,000 after acquiring an additional 397,181 shares during the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP purchased a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $7,937,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $5,416,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 15.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,355,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,758,000 after buying an additional 185,077 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

