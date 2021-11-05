NULS (NULS) Price Reaches $0.56 on Major Exchanges

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. One NULS coin can now be bought for approximately $0.56 or 0.00000916 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NULS has a market capitalization of $55.67 million and $9.92 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, NULS has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001641 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001898 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.76 or 0.00084831 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 31.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.56 or 0.00082859 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $63.50 or 0.00104061 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,454.14 or 0.07299350 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,123.29 or 1.00167620 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00022799 BTC.

About NULS

NULS’s launch date was July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for NULS is nuls.community . NULS’s official website is nuls.io

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem. “

