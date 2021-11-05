Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 4.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ MRCY remained flat at $$52.00 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 377,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,561. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 73.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.02. Mercury Systems has a twelve month low of $44.44 and a twelve month high of $88.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 4.26.

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities cut Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird cut Mercury Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mercury Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Truist lowered Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Mercury Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.75.

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.