$13.50 Million in Sales Expected for S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) to report sales of $13.50 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for S&W Seed’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $13.00 million and the highest is $14.00 million. S&W Seed posted sales of $13.86 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that S&W Seed will report full year sales of $82.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $82.00 million to $82.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $92.45 million, with estimates ranging from $90.00 million to $94.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover S&W Seed.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, September 26th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. S&W Seed had a negative return on equity of 31.17% and a negative net margin of 22.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS.

SANW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut S&W Seed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of S&W Seed in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of S&W Seed in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on S&W Seed from $5.00 to $4.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

SANW stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.87. The stock had a trading volume of 132,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,211. The firm has a market cap of $142.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.34. S&W Seed has a 52-week low of $2.11 and a 52-week high of $4.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SANW. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in S&W Seed during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,979,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its position in S&W Seed by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 1,084,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 56,644 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in S&W Seed by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,042,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 78,300 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its position in S&W Seed by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 474,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old West Investment Management LLC raised its position in S&W Seed by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 431,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 5,548 shares in the last quarter.

S&W Seed Company Profile

S&W Seed Co engages in the breeding, production, and sale of stevia and alfalfa seeds. It product portfolio includes hybrid sorghum, sunflower seed, and corn. The company was founded by Grover T. Wickersham in July 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, CO.

