UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) is GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd’s 6th Largest Position

GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 15.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,356,250 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 179,778 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises 7.8% of GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $543,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Davis Rea LTD. grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 6,782 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 2,693 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% during the second quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 2,466 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.2% during the second quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 807 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Truist Securities increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $473.00 to $476.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $470.29.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total transaction of $33,654,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total transaction of $1,047,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $35,743,375. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $458.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $420.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $413.00. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $320.35 and a 52 week high of $465.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $432.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.85.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. The firm had revenue of $72.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th were given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 34.36%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

