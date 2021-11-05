Occidental Asset Management LLC Has $1.56 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Occidental Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 454 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 4 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 848 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its position in Amazon.com by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 581 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,999,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 423 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B B H & B Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. B B H & B Inc. now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. 57.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $728,826.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,390,713. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $4,451,748.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,118,206. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 54,254 shares of company stock valued at $179,966,702. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James cut their price target on Amazon.com from $3,900.00 to $3,840.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,950.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,175.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,129.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN traded up $45.94 on Friday, hitting $3,522.94. 59,964 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,421,046. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3,384.02 and its 200 day moving average is $3,385.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 trillion, a PE ratio of 68.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.11. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,881.00 and a 1-year high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). The business had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $12.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 41.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Recommended Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.