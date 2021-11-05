Occidental Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Occidental Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,366 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 624 shares during the quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,003,475,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 44,857,692 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,319,591,000 after acquiring an additional 11,791,493 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 26,114,890 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,384,088,000 after acquiring an additional 6,840,387 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 47,579,326 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,521,704,000 after acquiring an additional 6,426,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,330,977 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,395,542,000 after acquiring an additional 5,949,585 shares in the last quarter. 71.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.90.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total transaction of $390,551.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total value of $234,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 64,529 shares of company stock valued at $3,827,391. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.57. 95,822 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,528,836. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.91 and a 52-week high of $60.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.78. The firm has a market cap of $242.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.21%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

