Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Purchased by Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,913 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 4.5% of Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $87,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Saban Cheryl bought a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 450.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GOOG. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,178.21.

GOOG stock traded up $31.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $3,005.17. The company had a trading volume of 34,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,301,750. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,699.00 and a 52 week high of $2,999.00. The company has a market cap of $2.00 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.78, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2,837.72 and a 200 day moving average of $2,642.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $16.40 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,916.00, for a total transaction of $8,748,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,896.12, for a total transaction of $139,013.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 176,298 shares of company stock valued at $492,643,586. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

