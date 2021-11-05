Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.050-$1.140 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Acadia Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Acadia Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.25.

Get Acadia Realty Trust alerts:

Acadia Realty Trust stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,192. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.41. Acadia Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $9.34 and a 12 month high of $23.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 203.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.82%.

In other Acadia Realty Trust news, VP Joseph Napolitano sold 10,000 shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total value of $215,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lorrence T. Kellar sold 2,500 shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $51,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,679.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Acadia Realty Trust stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) by 140.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 547,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 319,974 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.62% of Acadia Realty Trust worth $12,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 99.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in delivering operating platforms and investment strategy. It operates through the following business segments: Core Portfolio, Funds, and Structured Financing. The Core Portfolio segment consists of retail properties. The Funds segment handles retail real estate.

Featured Article: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.