Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $4.10 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $4.10 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Zebra Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.98 to $4.24. Zebra Technologies posted earnings per share of $4.46 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will report full year earnings of $17.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.34 to $18.16. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $18.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.50 to $19.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Zebra Technologies.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.49. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 36.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.04 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ZBRA. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $582.71.

In other Zebra Technologies news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.04, for a total value of $3,835,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 279 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.14, for a total transaction of $159,348.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,485,030.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,779 shares of company stock worth $5,152,908 in the last quarter. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZBRA. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 108.2% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the first quarter worth $1,024,000. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in Zebra Technologies during the first quarter worth $1,045,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 3.0% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 61,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,833,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cunning Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Zebra Technologies during the first quarter worth $4,997,000. Institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZBRA traded up $10.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $607.50. 328,307 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,064. Zebra Technologies has a 52 week low of $333.06 and a 52 week high of $610.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $546.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $529.99. The firm has a market cap of $32.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.66 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

