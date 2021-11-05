Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sharp had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 17.78%.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SHCAY traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $2.94. The company had a trading volume of 16,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,628. Sharp has a 1 year low of $2.70 and a 1 year high of $5.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sharp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Sharp Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of electronic components and consumer electronic products. It operates through the following segments: Smart Homes, Smart Business Solutions, Internet of Things (IoT) Electronics Devices and Advance Display Systems. The Smart Homes segment includes mobile phones, tablets, electronic dictionaries, calculators, facsimiles, telephones, and network control unit.

