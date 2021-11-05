Shield Protocol (SHIELD) Price Up 0.8% Over Last 7 Days

Shield Protocol (CURRENCY:SHIELD) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 5th. One Shield Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $4.06 or 0.00006649 BTC on popular exchanges. Shield Protocol has a market capitalization of $952,950.99 and approximately $78,019.00 worth of Shield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Shield Protocol has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001638 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001895 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.88 or 0.00084877 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 26.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.65 or 0.00082861 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.65 or 0.00104141 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61,188.13 or 1.00108206 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,443.18 or 0.07269369 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00022831 BTC.

Shield Protocol Coin Profile

Shield Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 234,500 coins. Shield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @shield2protocol

Buying and Selling Shield Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shield Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shield Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shield Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

