Aidos Kuneen Reaches One Day Volume of $85,430.00 (ADK)

Aidos Kuneen (CURRENCY:ADK) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. Aidos Kuneen has a market capitalization of $22.17 million and approximately $85,430.00 worth of Aidos Kuneen was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Aidos Kuneen has traded down 47.8% against the dollar. One Aidos Kuneen coin can currently be bought for about $0.89 or 0.00001451 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidos Kuneen Coin Profile

Aidos Kuneen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the IMesh hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2017. Aidos Kuneen’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins. Aidos Kuneen’s official Twitter account is @Aidos_kuneen and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aidos Kuneen is aidoskuneen.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Aidos Kuneen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the IMesh algorithm, an innovative new distributed ledger which is based on a DAG (directed acyclic graph), in which every transaction directly verifies two other transactions and therefore confirms that they are valid and conform to the protocol’s rules. Aidos team focuses on privacy, decentralization and scalability without blockchain and fees. “

Aidos Kuneen Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aidos Kuneen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aidos Kuneen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aidos Kuneen using one of the exchanges listed above.

