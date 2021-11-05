Standard Tokenization Protocol (STPT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $11.46 Million

Standard Tokenization Protocol (CURRENCY:STPT) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 5th. Standard Tokenization Protocol has a total market capitalization of $172.52 million and approximately $11.46 million worth of Standard Tokenization Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Standard Tokenization Protocol has traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar. One Standard Tokenization Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000214 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.92 or 0.00053855 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001636 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003100 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 33.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.38 or 0.00249303 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00012419 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59.00 or 0.00096530 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004383 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Standard Tokenization Protocol Profile

STPT is a coin. Its genesis date was June 5th, 2019. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 coins and its circulating supply is 1,318,893,221 coins. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official website is stp.network . Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@StandardTokenizationProtocol . Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official Twitter account is @STP_Networks

According to CryptoCompare, “Standard Tokenization Protocol is an open-source standard defining how tokenized assets are issued and transferred while complying with all necessary regulations. Tokens built on top of the STP-Standard will use the protocol’s on-chain Validator to verify compliance with any jurisdictional or issuer-specific requirements. Standard Tokenization Protocol allows assets to be tokenized in a way that makes them fully compliant across jurisdictions and transferable across any blockchain platform. “

Buying and Selling Standard Tokenization Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Standard Tokenization Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Standard Tokenization Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Standard Tokenization Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

