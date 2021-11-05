Analysts Expect Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) to Post -$0.13 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.25) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.04. Six Flags Entertainment reported earnings per share of ($1.00) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 87%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment will report full year earnings of $1.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.53. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Six Flags Entertainment.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $638.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.07 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 3.58% and a negative return on equity of 4.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 406.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.37) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on SIX. Zacks Investment Research cut Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.11.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, Director Arik W. Ruchim purchased 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.89 per share, for a total transaction of $2,841,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SIX. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 8,184 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 3.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 860,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,973,000 after acquiring an additional 26,809 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 138.7% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 25,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 632,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,369,000 after purchasing an additional 23,184 shares during the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SIX traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,646,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,479,797. Six Flags Entertainment has a 1 year low of $24.16 and a 1 year high of $51.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.74 and a beta of 2.38.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

