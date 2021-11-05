$262.69 Million in Sales Expected for Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) will post sales of $262.69 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Inter Parfums’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $262.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $262.68 million. Inter Parfums posted sales of $160.64 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 63.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Inter Parfums will report full year sales of $825.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $815.89 million to $834.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $912.83 million, with estimates ranging from $908.35 million to $917.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Inter Parfums.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.16. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $207.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 319.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

IPAR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BWS Financial increased their price target on Inter Parfums from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Inter Parfums from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Inter Parfums from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.20.

In other Inter Parfums news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 7,055 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.95, for a total transaction of $556,992.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,973,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,065,000 after purchasing an additional 22,327 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 3.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,959,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,038,000 after buying an additional 68,688 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 3.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 583,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,036,000 after buying an additional 20,027 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 0.4% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 458,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,045,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 2.7% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 435,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,590,000 after buying an additional 11,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IPAR traded up $3.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.02. The company had a trading volume of 116,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,140. Inter Parfums has a 1-year low of $45.69 and a 1-year high of $95.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 35.62 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.64%.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

