Denbury (NYSE:DEN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Denbury had a negative return on equity of 70.74% and a negative net margin of 106.78%.

Shares of DEN stock traded up $3.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $90.50. 714,695 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 831,992. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.35. Denbury has a twelve month low of $16.64 and a twelve month high of $90.70.

Get Denbury alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Denbury stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) by 227.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 692,403 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 480,971 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.38% of Denbury worth $53,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DEN shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Denbury from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denbury from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on Denbury in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.63.

Denbury Company Profile

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

Read More: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Denbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.