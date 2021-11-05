Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $143.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.26 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 35.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Universal Display updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLED traded down $10.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $174.35. 763,406 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 344,175. Universal Display has a 52 week low of $163.30 and a 52 week high of $262.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $204.93. The company has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.32.

Get Universal Display alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Universal Display from $275.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Universal Display from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Universal Display from $285.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Universal Display from $258.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Universal Display has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.70.

Universal Display Corp. engages in research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies, and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones; portable media devices; tablets; laptop computers and televisions; and specialty and general lighting products.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.