MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Has $1.16 Million Stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GPN. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 260.9% in the first quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 27,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,527,000 after buying an additional 19,823 shares in the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its position in Global Payments by 18.1% during the second quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 12,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Eye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the first quarter valued at about $9,022,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 30.0% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 13,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 227,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,667,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on GPN. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Global Payments from $243.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $206.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.24.

Shares of GPN traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $136.17. 52,639 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,967,902. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.00 billion, a PE ratio of 42.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.06. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.61 and a fifty-two week high of $220.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.28.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.04. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 11.38%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. Research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.64%.

Global Payments announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, August 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.44, for a total transaction of $78,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Connie D. Mcdaniel acquired 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $173.48 per share, for a total transaction of $199,502.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,423,515.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

