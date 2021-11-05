Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) will report earnings of $0.32 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Redwood Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.38. Redwood Trust reported earnings per share of $0.26 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Redwood Trust will report full year earnings of $1.46 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.61. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Redwood Trust.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.39. Redwood Trust had a net margin of 61.49% and a return on equity of 14.89%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RWT shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Piper Sandler upgraded Redwood Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Redwood Trust in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Redwood Trust from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.61.

NYSE RWT traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.76. The company had a trading volume of 975,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,097,499. The company has a quick ratio of 6.63, a current ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.13. Redwood Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.13 and a fifty-two week high of $14.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 22nd. This is a positive change from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.10%. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 2,100.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Redwood Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $332,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in Redwood Trust by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,588,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,950,000 after buying an additional 305,805 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 717,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,660,000 after purchasing an additional 186,309 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 25,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 6,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Third-Party Investments, and Corporate. The Residential Lending segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio.

