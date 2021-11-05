Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Coursera updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Coursera stock traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.42. 1,490,931 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,485,518. Coursera has a 52-week low of $29.90 and a 52-week high of $62.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.23 and its 200 day moving average is $38.79.

Get Coursera alerts:

In other Coursera news, CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $1,874,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kenneth R. Hahn sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 496,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,845,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 452,694 shares of company stock valued at $16,719,085.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Coursera stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) by 1,303.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,403 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Coursera were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on COUR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coursera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Coursera from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upgraded shares of Coursera from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Coursera from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

About Coursera

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Coursera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coursera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.