$3.32 Billion in Sales Expected for Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) will announce sales of $3.32 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Aramark’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.29 billion to $3.34 billion. Aramark posted sales of $2.69 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Aramark will report full year sales of $11.88 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.84 billion to $11.99 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $15.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.15 billion to $16.15 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Aramark.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. Aramark had a negative net margin of 2.45% and a negative return on equity of 8.24%. The company’s revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.69) EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ARMK. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Aramark from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays downgraded shares of Aramark from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Aramark in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.17.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARMK. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Aramark during the first quarter worth $2,221,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Aramark by 29.9% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Aramark by 115.6% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 6,954 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Aramark by 62.1% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 7,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Aramark by 7.7% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 813,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,748,000 after purchasing an additional 58,143 shares during the last quarter.

ARMK traded up $1.31 on Tuesday, reaching $39.26. 2,495,899 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,892,082. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.05 and its 200-day moving average is $36.00. The company has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.35, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.93. Aramark has a twelve month low of $30.12 and a twelve month high of $43.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. Aramark’s payout ratio is currently -258.82%.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

