American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) Issues Earnings Results

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) announced its earnings results on Friday. The auto parts company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. American Axle & Manufacturing had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 76.80%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. American Axle & Manufacturing updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

AXL traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $9.82. 1,391,036 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,530,880. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 5.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.40. American Axle & Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $7.11 and a twelve month high of $13.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.13.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) by 47.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,016,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 327,835 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.89% of American Axle & Manufacturing worth $10,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 89.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Axle & Manufacturing

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the following segments: Driveline and Metal Forming. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

