Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) Announces Earnings Results

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) issued its earnings results on Friday. The auto parts company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tenneco had a positive return on equity of 233.09% and a negative net margin of 1.52%. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Tenneco updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE TEN traded down $1.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.24. The company had a trading volume of 3,254,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,215,224. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.72. Tenneco has a 12 month low of $7.82 and a 12 month high of $22.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.68.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TEN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Tenneco from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Tenneco from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Tenneco from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

In related news, Director Jane L. Warner purchased 20,000 shares of Tenneco stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.80 per share, for a total transaction of $276,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 77,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,107.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tenneco stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 808,565 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,056 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.99% of Tenneco worth $15,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

About Tenneco

Tenneco, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, market and sale of innovative clean air, powertrain and ride performance products and systems. It operates through the following segments: Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts. The Clean Air segment offers products and systems designed to reduce pollution and optimize engine performance, acoustic tuning, and weight on a vehicle for light vehicle, commercial truck, and off-highway original equipment customers.

