Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.35 EPS

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.35, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 31.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Skyworks Solutions updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $3.100-$3.100 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $3.10 EPS.

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock traded down $7.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $164.06. 6,136,126 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,866,253. The stock has a market cap of $27.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a current ratio of 7.82. Skyworks Solutions has a twelve month low of $134.28 and a twelve month high of $204.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $170.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.99%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Summit Insights cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.42.

In related news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 9,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.07, for a total value of $1,702,095.29. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,331,903.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,901,214.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,303,128.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,943 shares of company stock valued at $6,190,389. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

