NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ NXTC traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.61. The stock had a trading volume of 285,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,276. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.60 and a beta of -0.20. NextCure has a one year low of $6.69 and a one year high of $14.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.86.

Get NextCure alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered NextCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on NextCure from $30.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of NextCure in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of NextCure from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.54.

NextCure, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases. Its novel FIND-IO discovery technology identifies targets based on immunomodulatory function and on which the company is building a proprietary pipeline of immunomedicines.

Read More: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for NextCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.