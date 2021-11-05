Goldcoin Price Hits $0.11 on Top Exchanges (GLC)

Goldcoin (CURRENCY:GLC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. Over the last seven days, Goldcoin has traded 7.5% lower against the dollar. Goldcoin has a market cap of $4.86 million and $2,605.00 worth of Goldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Goldcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000182 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Goldcoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $199.01 or 0.00325591 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00005175 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001128 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000620 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001962 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Goldcoin Coin Profile

Goldcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 15th, 2013. Goldcoin’s total supply is 43,701,090 coins and its circulating supply is 43,681,422 coins. Goldcoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Goldcoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Goldcoin’s official website is www.goldcoin.org . Goldcoin’s official message board is www.goldcointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “GoldCoin (GLD) is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency – With large vibrant support, trading communities, real world appeal and an extremely devoted development team, GoldCoin is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency. Block time + difficulty changes depending on the height of the block chain along with demarcated block rewards. The GoldCoin team have implemented Golden River – a method to adjust the block time each block to counteract large swings in hashing power pointed at the network – this method is smoother than than the Kimoto Gravity well meaning block times are more closely regulated. “

Buying and Selling Goldcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Goldcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Goldcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “GLCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Goldcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Goldcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.