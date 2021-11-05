Impleum Tops 1-Day Volume of $199.00 (IMPL)

Impleum (CURRENCY:IMPL) traded 61.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 5th. Impleum has a total market capitalization of $45,449.25 and $199.00 worth of Impleum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Impleum has traded 68.7% lower against the US dollar. One Impleum coin can currently be bought for $0.0043 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MB8 Coin (MB8) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitcoin Rhodium (XRC) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00006552 BTC.

MotaCoin (MOTA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000021 BTC.

x42 Protocol (X42) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Ultra Clear (UCR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Fanaticos Cash (FCH) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Diplexcoin (DLX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Impleum Profile

Impleum (CRYPTO:IMPL) is a coin. Impleum’s total supply is 10,875,306 coins and its circulating supply is 10,617,629 coins. The official website for Impleum is impleum.com . Impleum’s official Twitter account is @impleum and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Impleum

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Impleum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Impleum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Impleum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

