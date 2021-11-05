Tribe Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $48.44 Million (TRIBE)

Tribe (CURRENCY:TRIBE) traded up 9.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 5th. During the last week, Tribe has traded up 15% against the U.S. dollar. One Tribe coin can now be purchased for $1.03 or 0.00001687 BTC on major exchanges. Tribe has a total market cap of $467.57 million and $48.44 million worth of Tribe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.92 or 0.00053855 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001636 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003100 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 33.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.38 or 0.00249303 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00012419 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.00 or 0.00096530 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004383 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Tribe Profile

Tribe is a coin. Tribe’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 453,448,622 coins. Tribe’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “TribeToken is a decentralized platfrom design to bring ease and transparency to the charity industry. It uses cryptocurrency tokens to enable instant and verifiable donations. Using TribeToken users can create their own charity and donate to other charities. TRIBE is an ERC20 token on the Ethereum blockchain and is used for transactions within the TribeToken Platform. “

Tribe Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tribe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tribe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tribe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

