Zacks: Brokerages Expect Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) Will Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Brokerages expect Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) to report earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for OLO’s earnings. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that OLO will report full-year earnings of $0.10 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow OLO.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $35.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.17 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on OLO shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of OLO from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of OLO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of OLO from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, OLO has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

In other news, CEO Noah H. Glass sold 57,811 shares of OLO stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total value of $1,726,236.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Noah H. Glass sold 38,033 shares of OLO stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total transaction of $1,073,671.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 491,241 shares of company stock worth $14,476,696.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in OLO by 8.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in OLO by 5.1% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in OLO by 25.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in OLO by 15.2% during the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Finally, Nellore Capital Management LLC bought a new position in OLO during the first quarter worth $26,000. 48.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OLO stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.94. 541,320 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 801,603. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.27. OLO has a twelve month low of $22.88 and a twelve month high of $49.00.

OLO Company Profile

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

